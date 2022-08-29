Taylor Fritz - Brandon Holt

T. Fritz vs B. Holt | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
T. Fritz (10)
T. Fritz (10)
B. Holt
B. Holt
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking12
  • ATP points3090
  • Age24
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-
Brandon-Holt-headshot
BrandonHolt
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

T. Fritz

B. Holt

No match played yet

Related matches

Q. Halys
Q. Halys
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
from 16:00
B. Shelton
B. Shelton
N. Borges
N. Borges
from 16:00
Y. Wu
Y. Wu
N. Basilashvili (31)
N. Basilashvili (31)
from 16:00
A. Tabilo
A. Tabilo
K. Majchrzak
K. Majchrzak
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

LIVE MATCH: Taylor Fritz vs Brandon Holt

US Open men - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Taylor Fritz and Brandon Holt live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.