Zhang Zhizhen - Tim van Rijthoven

Z. Zhang vs T. Van Rijthoven | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 6
Not started
Z. Zhang
Z. Zhang
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
from 16:00
Players Overview

Zhizhen-Zhang-headshot
ZhizhenZhang
China
China
  • ATP ranking137
  • ATP points401
  • Age25
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight87kg
Tim-Van Rijthoven-headshot
TimVan Rijthoven
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking117
  • ATP points465
  • Age25
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight88kg

Statistics

Recent matches

Z. Zhang

T. Van Rijthoven

LIVE MATCH: Zhang Zhizhen vs Tim van Rijthoven

US Open men - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Zhang Zhizhen and Tim van Rijthoven live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

