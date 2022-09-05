Matteo Berrettini - Casper Ruud

M. Berrettini vs C. Ruud | US Open
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 05.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
M. Berrettini (13)
M. Berrettini (13)
C. Ruud (5)
C. Ruud (5)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking14
  • ATP points2360
  • Age26
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
  • ATP ranking7
  • ATP points4695
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight77kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Matteo Berrettini
Italy
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
Italy
Casper Ruud
Norway
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
2

Wins

5 matches

3

Wins

Recent matches

M. Berrettini

C. Ruud

N. Kyrgios (23)
K. Khachanov (27)
Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

LIVE MATCH: Matteo Berrettini vs Casper Ruud

US Open men - 5 September 2022

