Matteo Berrettini - Casper Ruud
M. Berrettini vs C. Ruud | US Open
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 05.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
M. Berrettini (13)
C. Ruud (5)
from 23:00
Players Overview
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
- ATP ranking14
- ATP points2360
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
CasperRuud
Norway
- ATP ranking7
- ATP points4695
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
5 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
M. Berrettini
C. Ruud
Men's Singles / Quarter-final
