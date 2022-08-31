Miomir Kecmanovic - Richard Gasquet
M. Kecmanovic vs R. Gasquet | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
M. Kecmanovic (32)
R. Gasquet
from 23:00
Players Overview
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking36
- ATP points1245
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
RichardGasquet
France
- ATP ranking91
- ATP points583
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890