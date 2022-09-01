Nick Kyrgios - J.J. Wolf
N. Kyrgios vs J. Wolf | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 01.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
N. Kyrgios (23)
J. Wolf
from 23:00
Players Overview
NickKyrgios
Australia
- ATP ranking25
- ATP points1430
- Age27
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
J.J.Wolf
United States
- ATP ranking87
- ATP points610
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Recent matches
N. Kyrgios
J. Wolf
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890