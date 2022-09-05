Nick Kyrgios - Karen Khachanov
N. Kyrgios vs K. Khachanov | US Open
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 05.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
N. Kyrgios (23)
K. Khachanov (27)
from 23:00
Players Overview
NickKyrgios
Australia
- ATP ranking25
- ATP points1430
- Age27
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
KarenKhachanov
Russia
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1315
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
N. Kyrgios
K. Khachanov
Men's Singles / Quarter-final
