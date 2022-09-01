Tommy Paul - Casper Ruud
T. Paul vs C. Ruud | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 01.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
T. Paul (29)
C. Ruud (5)
from 23:00
Players Overview
TommyPaul
United States
- ATP ranking34
- ATP points1305
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
CasperRuud
Norway
- ATP ranking7
- ATP points4695
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
3 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
T. Paul
C. Ruud
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890