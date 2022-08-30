Tommy Paul - Sebastian Korda

T. Paul vs S. Korda | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
T. Paul (29)
T. Paul (29)
S. Korda
S. Korda
from 23:00
Players Overview

Tommy-Paul-headshot
TommyPaul
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking34
  • ATP points1305
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-
Sebastian-Korda-headshot
SebastianKorda
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking52
  • ATP points905
  • Age22
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight77kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tommy-Paul-headshot
TommyPaul
United States
United States
Sebastian-Korda-headshot
SebastianKorda
United States
United States
0

Wins

3 matches

3

Wins

Recent matches

T. Paul

S. Korda

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

