Tommy Paul - Sebastian Korda
T. Paul vs S. Korda | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
T. Paul (29)
S. Korda
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
TommyPaul
United States
- ATP ranking34
- ATP points1305
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
SebastianKorda
United States
- ATP ranking52
- ATP points905
- Age22
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
3 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
T. Paul
S. Korda
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890