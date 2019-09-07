The win burnished Murray's reputation as one of the world's leading doubles exponents, as the Briton enjoyed his third consecutive mixed doubles triumph at Flushing Meadows.

An elated Mattek-Sands, who suffered a grisly knee injury at Wimbledon two years ago, celebrated the 6-2, 6-3 win by taking a selfie on the court with Murray, older brother of former world No. 1 Andy who also won in 2017 with Martina Hingis.

Jamie Murray of Great Britain and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States celebrate after winning their Mixed Doubles final match against Michael Venus of New Zealand and Hao-Ching Chan of Chinese Taipei on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open at the USTAGetty Images

"We have a lot of fun. He keeps me pretty grounded," said America's Olympic mixed doubles champion Mattek-Sands, who added that she was happy to be back on the court after undergoing more knee surgery in March.

"It's about choosing your mentality, choosing your attitude," added the 34-year-old, after annexing her ninth Grand Slam doubles title.

The match began with routine holds but quickly pivoted in favour of the holders, who played a clean match with just 11 unforced errors while firing off off 23 winners.