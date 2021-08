Tennis

US Open news - Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic practice together ahead of final Grand Slam of the year

Ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year former world number one Andy Murray trained with the current world number one, Novak Djokovic. The Serbian star is currently going for the Grand Slam of Slams by winning four in one year. He missed out on winning a Golden slam as he failed to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

