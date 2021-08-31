Welcome!

What a start at Flushing Meadows!

Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas served up a thriller laced with controversy, with the Greek third seed outlasting the former world number one in five sets. And it's fair to say the Brit has taken it well...

Anyway, the show must go on. And with Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty in action, we may be in for more drama...

Top Match

After his loss and meltdown at the Olympics - and subsequent absence to regroup and recharge the batteries - all eyes will be on Djokovic. The number one seed is the tournament favourite and Holger Rune is unlikely to pose any threat on Arthur Ashe, but it will be interested to see what shape Djokovic is in.

Potential Upset

We originally had Britain’s Emma Raducanu down for a giant-killing after her run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, but she was handed a big boost after opponent Jennifer Brady, the runner-up at this year's Australian Open, withdrew. She will face lucky loser Stefanie Voegele instead and has a great shout of progressing.

So if you want a big upset, keep an eye on Caty McNally instead. The 19-year-old American faces fourth seed and perennial underachiever Karolina Pliskova on Louis Armstrong and should have plenty of home support.

Brit Watch

Raducanu will command plenty of attention, but she is joined in action on Tuesday by Katie Boulter. The world number 190 battled through qualifying, twice going to three sets, so will have game time in her legs when she takes on world number 52 Liudmila Samsonova on Court 9.

Next-Gen Watch

There’s plenty of talk of a changing of the guard, with the baton on the brink of being passed from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic to the likes of Zverez, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. There are other players bubbling under the surface, and two of those get their quests underway on Tuesday. Australia’s Alex de Minaur has yet to make it beyond the fourth round at a major, but his best run has been in New York and he takes on another young talent in Taylor Fritz of USA. In the late match on Armstrong, things could get noisy.

Order of Play, Tuesday August 31 - from 4pm UK time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5PM)

A. Zverev (GER) [4] vs S. Querrey (USA)

A. Barty (AUS) [1] vs V. Zvonareva (RUS)

Not before 12:00AM

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] vs.H. Rune (DEN)

V. Golubic (SUI) vs.B. Andreescu (CAN) [6]

Louis Armstrong Stadium (4PM)

K. Pliskova (CZE) [4] vs. C. McNally (USA)

B. Bencic (SUI) [11] vs. A. Rus (NED)

F. Delbonis (ARG) vs. D. Shapovalov (CAN) [7]

Not before 12:00AM

A. Riske (USA) vs. A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [14]

T. Fritz (USA) vs. A. de Minaur (AUS) [14]

Grandstand (4PM)

S. Caruso (ITA) vs.K. Nishikori (JPN)

J. Chardy (FRA) vs. M. Berrettini (ITA) [6]

J. Loeb (USA) vs. I. Swiatek (POL) [7]

P. Kvitova (CZE) [10] vs. P. Hercog (SLO)

Court 17 (4PM)

S. Kwon (KOR) vs. R. Opelka (USA) [22]

E. Raducanu (GBR) vs. S. Voegele (SUI)

G. Monfils (FRA) [17] vs. F. Coria (ARG)

Not before 10PM

A. Potapova (RUS) vs. J. Pegula (USA) [23]

Court 5 (4PM)

M. Mcdonald (USA) vs. D. Goffin (BEL) [27]

Z. Diyas (KAZ) vs. A. Anisimova (USA)

S. Korda (USA) vs. N. Basilashvili (GEO)

S. Rogers (USA) vs. M. Brengle (USA)

Court 10 (4PM)

M. Kostyuk (UKR) vs. M. Sakkari (GRE) [17]

P. Badosa (ESP) [24] vs. A. Van Uytvanck (BEL)

M. Purcell (AUS) vs. J. Sinner (ITA) [13]

F. Fognini (ITA) [28] vs. V. Pospisil (CAN)

Court 13 (4PM)

A. Karatsev (RUS) [21] vs. J. Munar (ESP)

F. Ferro (FRA) vs. N. Hibino (JPN)

Y. Nishioka (JPN) vs. J. Sock (USA)

M. Doi (JPN) vs. S. Sanders (AUS)

Court 4 (4PM)

H. Baptiste (USA) vs. S. Zhang (CHN)

M. Trevisan (ITA) vs. C. Vandeweghe (USA)

P. Carreno Busta (ESP) [9] vs. M. Cressy (USA)

J. Brooksby (USA) vs. M. Ymer (SWE)

Court 6 (4PM)

K. Khachanov (RUS) [25] vs. L. Harris (RSA)

C. Burel (FRA) vs. C. Tauson (DEN)

S. Johnson (USA) vs. M. Marterer (GER)

K. Muchova (CZE) [22] vs. S. Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Court 7 (4PM)

L. Musetti (ITA) vs. E. Nava (USA)

O. Otte (GER) vs. L. Sonego (ITA) [20]

A. Kontaveit (EST) [28] vs. S. Stosur (AUS)

S. Hsieh (TPE) vs. C. Liu (USA)

Court 8 (4PM)

A. Sevastova (LAT) vs. K. Siniakova (CZE)

A. Seppi (ITA) vs. M. Fucsovics (HUN)

M. Cecchinato (ITA) vs. Z. Svajda (USA)

Court 9 (4PM)

P. Cuevas (URU) vs. E. Escobedo (USA)

V. Gracheva (RUS) vs. N. Parrizas Diaz (ESP)

T. Griekspoor (NED) vs. J. Struff (GER)

L. Samsonova (RUS) vs. K. Boulter (GBR)

Court 11 (4PM)

A. Tomljanovic (AUS) vs. K. Volynets (USA)

H. Hurkacz (POL) [10] vs. E. Gerasimov (BLR)

A. Schmiedlova (SVK) vs. A. Krueger (USA)

T. Sandgren (USA) vs. I. Ivashka (BLR)

Court 12 (4PM)

D. Galfi (HUN) vs. P. Martic (CRO) [30]

Y. Hanfmann (GER) vs. A. Bublik (KAZ) [31]

R. Carballes Baena (ESP) vs. T. Paul (USA)

L. Davis (USA) vs. V. Tomova (BUL)

Court 14 (4PM)

A. Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) vs. L. Pouille (FRA)

C. Moutet (FRA) vs. S. Travaglia (ITA)

S. Cirstea (ROU) vs. V. Kudermetova (RUS) [29]

J. Ostapenko (LAT) [27] vs. N. Podoroska (ARG)

Court 15 (4PM)

D. Kudla (USA) vs. L. Djere (SRB)

J. Thompson (AUS) vs. G. Mager (ITA)

C. Bucsa (ESP) vs. J. Teichmann (SUI)

D. Kovinic (MNE) vs. K. Pliskova (CZE)

