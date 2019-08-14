US Open women's doubles
Doubles | Final
V.Azarenka / A.Barty VS E.Mertens / A.Sabalenka
8 September 2019 Starting from 19:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Victoria Azarenka, Ashleigh Barty - Elise Mertens, Aryna Sabalenka
US Open women's doubles - 08 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Victoria Azarenka, Ashleigh Barty and Elise Mertens, Aryna Sabalenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 08 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Victoria
Azarenka
Azarenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age30
ranking41
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
ranking2
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
ranking26
Aryna
Sabalenka
Sabalenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
ranking13
