US Open women's doubles
Doubles | Final

V.Azarenka / A.Barty VS E.Mertens / A.Sabalenka

8 September 2019 Starting from 19:00

Arthur Ashe Stadium
US Open women's doubles - 08 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Victoria Azarenka, Ashleigh Barty and Elise Mertens, Aryna Sabalenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 08 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Victoria Azarenka
Victoria
Azarenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    30
ranking
41
Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh
Barty
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.66
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    23
ranking
2
Elise Mertens
Elise
Mertens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    23
ranking
26
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna
Sabalenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
ranking
13

