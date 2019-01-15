US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

A.Tomljanovic VS M.Bouzková

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 14
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Ajla Tomljanovic - Marie Bouzková

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Marie Bouzková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ajla Tomljanovic
Ajla
Tomljanovic
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
47
Previous matches
View more matches
Marie Bouzková
Marie
Bouzková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
56
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

French Open 2019: Halep battles past Tomljanovic in opening match of title defence

Roland-Garros women
28/05/2019

Jo Konta through to first clay-court final in Rabat

WTA Rabat
04/05/2019

Sloane Stephens fights from a set and two breaks down to reach Charleston quarters

WTA Charleston
05/04/2019

Tennis news - Johanna Konta digs deep to beat Ajla Tomljanovic in sudden-death tiebreak

Australian Open
15/01/2019