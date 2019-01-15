US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
A.Tomljanovic VS M.Bouzková
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 14
Match
LIVE - Ajla Tomljanovic - Marie Bouzková
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Marie Bouzková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
WTA ranking47
Previous matches
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
I.Swiatek✓
4
A.Tomljanovic
1
A
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
3
6
4
K.Ahn✓
6
4
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
V.Azarenka✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
2
0
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
3
1
Nature Valley International
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
2
61
E.Alexandrova✓
6
77
Marie
Bouzková
Bouzková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age21
WTA ranking56
Previous matches
WTA Toronto
Singles
Semifinal
M.Bouzková
6
3
3
S.Williams✓
1
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Bouzková✓
6
0
S.Halep
4
0
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
M.Bouzková✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
2
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stephens
2
5
M.Bouzková✓
6
7
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
L.Fernandez
0
1
M.Bouzková✓
6
6
