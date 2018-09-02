US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
A.Krunic VS J.Ostapenko
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 6
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Aleksandra Krunic - Jelena Ostapenko
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aleksandra Krunic and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aleksandra
Krunic
Krunic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)55
- Age26
WTA ranking97
Previous matches
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens✓
6
6
A.Krunic
3
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
J.Pieri
2
3
A.Krunic✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
I.Begu✓
7
6
A.Krunic
5
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová✓
7
6
A.Krunic
5
2
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
K.Flipkens✓
6
3
6
A.Krunic
3
6
1
View more matches
Jelena
Ostapenko
Ostapenko
Latvia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
WTA ranking77
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
2
77
3
Y.Putintseva✓
6
63
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
M.Bouzková✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
2
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko✓
6
2
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
6
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
3
3
J.Ostapenko✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
2
1
B.Pera✓
6
6
View more matches
