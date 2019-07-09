US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

A.Bolsova VS B.Strýcová

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 12
Match
LIVE - Aliona Bolsova - Barbora Strýcová

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Aliona Bolsova and Barbora Strýcová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Aliona Bolsova
Aliona
Bolsova
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
100
Previous matches
Barbora Strýcová
Barbora
Strýcová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.64
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
31
Previous matches
