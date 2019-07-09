US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
A.Bolsova VS B.Strýcová
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 12
LIVE - Aliona Bolsova - Barbora Strýcová
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aliona Bolsova and Barbora Strýcová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aliona
Bolsova
Bolsova
Spain
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking100
Previous matches
WTA Bucharest
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bolsova
0
2
A
B.Krejcíková✓
6
3
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
A.Bolsova✓
6
6
V.Flink
3
2
Roland-Garros women
Singles
4th Round
A.Anisimova✓
6
6
A.Bolsova
3
0
Roland-Garros women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Alexandrova
2
5
A.Bolsova✓
6
7
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bolsova✓
77
77
S.Cirstea
65
63
View more matches
Barbora
Strýcová
Strýcová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.64
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age33
WTA ranking31
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera✓
3
6
6
B.Strýcová
6
2
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
B.Strýcová
4
69
D.Kasatkina✓
6
711
Wimbledon women
Singles
Semifinal
S.Williams✓
6
6
B.Strýcová
1
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Strýcová✓
77
6
J.Konta
65
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
B.Strýcová✓
4
7
6
E.Mertens
6
5
2
View more matches
