US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

A.Riske VS G.Muguruza

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Grandstand
LIVE - Alison Riske - Garbiñe Muguruza

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alison Riske and Garbiñe Muguruza live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alison Riske
Alison
Riske
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
36
Previous matches
Garbiñe Muguruza
Garbiñe
Muguruza
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
25
Previous matches
