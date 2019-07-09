US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
A.Riske VS G.Muguruza
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Grandstand
Match
LIVE - Alison Riske - Garbiñe Muguruza
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Riske and Garbiñe Muguruza live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Riske
Riske
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age29
WTA ranking36
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Sharapova✓
6
77
A.Riske
3
64
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
64
6
A.Riske
4
77
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari
6
2
67
A.Riske✓
4
6
79
Wimbledon women
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Riske
4
6
3
S.Williams✓
6
4
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
A.Barty
6
2
3
A.Riske✓
3
6
6
Garbiñe
Muguruza
Muguruza
Spain
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
WTA ranking25
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Keys✓
64
77
6
G.Muguruza
77
65
4
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
B.Haddad Maia✓
6
6
G.Muguruza
4
4
Roland-Garros women
Singles
4th Round
S.Stephens✓
6
6
G.Muguruza
4
3
Roland-Garros women
Singles
3rd Round
G.Muguruza✓
6
6
E.Svitolina
3
3
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
G.Muguruza✓
6
6
J.Larsson
4
1
