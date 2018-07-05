US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck VS Q.Wang
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 17
LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Qiang Wang
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Van Uytvanck and Qiang Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgium
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age25
WTA ranking68
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
4
4
A.Van Uytvanck✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
6
4
2
A.Potapova✓
4
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty✓
6
6
A.Van Uytvanck
1
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
4
6
2
A.Van Uytvanck✓
6
4
6
WTA Santa Ponsa
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
63
3
Y.Wang✓
77
6
View more matches
Qiang
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking18
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Dolehide
4
4
Q.Wang✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
Semifinal
Q.Wang
6
4
66
C.Giorgi✓
4
6
78
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
Q.Wang✓
0
6
6
A.Blinkova
6
1
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
Q.Wang✓
6
6
F.Ferro
1
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
Q.Wang
3
4
S.Hsieh✓
6
6
View more matches
