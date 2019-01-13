US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
A.Cornet VS J.Pegula
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 7
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alizé Cornet and Jessica Pegula live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alizé
Cornet
Cornet
France
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age29
WTA ranking64
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Giorgi✓
6
6
A.Cornet
2
1
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet✓
77
4
L.Zhu
65
0
A
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
4
2
A.Cornet✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
A.Friedsam✓
7
6
A.Cornet
5
4
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
M.Trevisan
77
4
1
A.Cornet✓
65
6
6
View more matches
Jessica
Pegula
Pegula
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking58
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas✓
7
6
J.Pegula
5
4
WTA Washington
Singles
Final
C.Giorgi
2
2
J.Pegula✓
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
Semifinal
J.Pegula✓
6
3
6
A.Kalinskaya
3
6
1
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Pegula✓
6
77
L.Davis
2
62
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
J.Pegula✓
5
6
6
I.Swiatek
7
4
1
View more matches
