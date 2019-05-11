US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova VS K.Bertens
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Kiki Bertens
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
1
62
A.Pavlyuchenkova✓
6
77
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko✓
6
2
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
6
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova✓
3
6
7
A.Sabalenka
6
3
5
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale✓
6
4
7
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
6
5
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
3
B.Bencic✓
6
6
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
K.Bertens✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
3
6
64
V.Williams✓
6
3
77
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
B.Andreescu✓
6
67
6
K.Bertens
1
79
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
F.Di Lorenzo
2
1
K.Bertens✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
Final
K.Bertens
63
2
J.Teichmann✓
77
6
