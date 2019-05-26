US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

A.Potapova VS C.Gauff

27 August 2019 Starting from 21:00

Louis Armstrong Stadium
LIVE - Anastasia Potapova - Cori Gauff

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Potapova and Cori Gauff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anastasia Potapova
Anastasia
Potapova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    18
WTA ranking
72
Previous matches
Cori Gauff
Cori
Gauff
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    15
WTA ranking
140
Previous matches
