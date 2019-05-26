US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
A.Potapova VS C.Gauff
27 August 2019 Starting from 21:00
Louis Armstrong Stadium
LIVE - Anastasia Potapova - Cori Gauff
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Potapova and Cori Gauff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Potapova
Potapova
Russia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
WTA ranking72
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková✓
6
3
A.Potapova
0
0
A
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
6
4
2
A.Potapova✓
4
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
B.Bencic✓
6
6
A.Potapova
2
1
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Semifinal
A.Sevastova✓
6
6
A.Potapova
4
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Tig
4
6
4
A.Potapova✓
6
0
6
Cori
Gauff
Gauff
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age15
WTA ranking140
Previous matches
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas✓
6
6
C.Gauff
4
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
S.Halep✓
6
6
C.Gauff
3
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Hercog
6
67
5
C.Gauff✓
3
79
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Gauff✓
6
6
M.Rybáriková
3
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams
4
4
C.Gauff✓
6
6
