US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
A.Petkovic VS M.Buzarnescu
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 13
LIVE - Andrea Petkovic - Mihaela Buzarnescu
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrea Petkovic and Mihaela Buzarnescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrea
Petkovic
Petkovic
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
WTA ranking88
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
6
5
63
C.Giorgi✓
3
7
77
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
3
4
A.Petkovic✓
6
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
M.Brengle✓
6
6
A.Petkovic
0
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic
6
2
5
M.Niculescu✓
2
6
7
Nature Valley International
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
4
4
C.Wozniacki✓
6
6
View more matches
Mihaela
Buzarnescu
Buzarnescu
Romania
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age31
WTA ranking129
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu
6
3
3
A.Blinkova✓
1
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
L.Siegemund
6
0
4
M.Buzarnescu✓
3
6
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
M.Buzarnescu
2
2
D.Kasatkina✓
6
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
2nd Round
F.Ferro✓
1
77
7
M.Buzarnescu
6
62
5
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
6
1
0
M.Buzarnescu✓
1
6
6
View more matches
