US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

A.Petkovic VS M.Buzarnescu

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 13
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Andrea Petkovic - Mihaela Buzarnescu

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andrea Petkovic and Mihaela Buzarnescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andrea Petkovic
Andrea
Petkovic
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
88
Previous matches
View more matches
Mihaela Buzarnescu
Mihaela
Buzarnescu
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
129
Previous matches
View more matches

