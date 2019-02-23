US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Petkovic VS P.Kvitová
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Andrea Petkovic - Petra Kvitová
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrea Petkovic and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrea
Petkovic
Petkovic
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
WTA ranking88
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic✓
6
6
M.Buzarnescu
3
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
6
5
63
C.Giorgi✓
3
7
77
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
3
4
A.Petkovic✓
6
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
M.Brengle✓
6
6
A.Petkovic
0
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic
6
2
5
M.Niculescu✓
2
6
7
View more matches
Petra
Kvitová
Kvitová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
WTA ranking6
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
4
P.Kvitová✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari✓
6
2
6
P.Kvitová
4
6
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
J.Konta✓
4
6
6
P.Kvitová
6
2
4
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
M.Linette
3
2
P.Kvitová✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
5
2
P.Kvitová✓
7
6
View more matches
