US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Kontaveit VS A.Tomljanovic
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Anett Kontaveit - Ajla Tomljanovic
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anett Kontaveit and Ajla Tomljanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anett
Kontaveit
Kontaveit
Estonia
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age23
WTA ranking21
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kontaveit✓
6
6
S.Sorribes
1
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty✓
4
7
7
A.Kontaveit
6
5
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
I.Swiatek
4
62
A.Kontaveit✓
6
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Kontaveit✓
79
6
A.Kerber
67
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
7
A.Kontaveit
3
5
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
WTA ranking47
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic✓
1
7
6
M.Bouzková
6
5
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
I.Swiatek✓
4
A.Tomljanovic
1
A
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
3
6
4
K.Ahn✓
6
4
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
V.Azarenka✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
2
0
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
3
1
