US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Kontaveit VS A.Tomljanovic

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Anett Kontaveit - Ajla Tomljanovic

US Open women - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anett Kontaveit and Ajla Tomljanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anett Kontaveit
Anett
Kontaveit
EstoniaEstonia
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
21
Ajla Tomljanovic
Ajla
Tomljanovic
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
47
