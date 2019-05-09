US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
A.Kontaveit VS B.Bencic
1 September 2019 Starting from 01:00
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Follow the Tennis match between Anett Kontaveit and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anett
Kontaveit
Kontaveit
Estonia
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age23
WTA ranking21
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kontaveit✓
4
7
6
A.Tomljanovic
6
5
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kontaveit✓
6
6
S.Sorribes
1
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty✓
4
7
7
A.Kontaveit
6
5
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
I.Swiatek
4
62
A.Kontaveit✓
6
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Kontaveit✓
79
6
A.Kerber
67
2
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking12
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
4
6
2
B.Bencic✓
6
1
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Minella
3
2
B.Bencic✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Azarenka✓
6
1
B.Bencic
4
0
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic
2
4
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
B.Bencic✓
5
6
6
J.Görges
7
3
4
