US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round

A.Kontaveit VS B.Bencic

1 September 2019 Starting from 01:00

Louis Armstrong Stadium
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Anett Kontaveit - Belinda Bencic

US Open women - 01 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anett Kontaveit and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anett Kontaveit
Anett
Kontaveit
EstoniaEstonia
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
21
Previous matches
View more matches
Belinda Bencic
Belinda
Bencic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
12
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Venus defeats defending Cincinnati champion Bertens as Kerber falls

WTA Cincinnati
13/08/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Anett Kontaveit ends Watson hopes in second round

Wimbledon women
03/07/2019

Kenin downs Bencic to pick up Mallorca title

WTA Santa Ponsa
23/06/2019

World number one Naomi Osaka exits Madrid Open

WTA Madrid
09/05/2019