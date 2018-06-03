US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

A.Kontaveit VS S.Sorribes

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 6
LIVE - Anett Kontaveit - Sara Sorribes

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anett Kontaveit and Sara Sorribes live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anett Kontaveit
Anett
Kontaveit
EstoniaEstonia
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
21
Sara Sorribes
Sara
Sorribes
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.76
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
83
