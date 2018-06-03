US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
A.Kontaveit VS S.Sorribes
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 6
LIVE - Anett Kontaveit - Sara Sorribes
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anett Kontaveit and Sara Sorribes live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anett
Kontaveit
Kontaveit
Estonia
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age23
WTA ranking21
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty✓
4
7
7
A.Kontaveit
6
5
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
I.Swiatek
4
62
A.Kontaveit✓
6
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Kontaveit✓
79
6
A.Kerber
67
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
7
A.Kontaveit
3
5
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
C.Suárez
5
1
A
A.Kontaveit✓
7
3
View more matches
Sara
Sorribes
Sorribes
Spain
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age22
WTA ranking83
Previous matches
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes
4
5
F.Ferro✓
6
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki✓
5
S.Sorribes
4
A
WTA Santa Ponsa
Singles
1st Round
A.Cornet✓
6
6
S.Sorribes
0
1
WTA Nottingham
Singles
2nd Round
S.Sorribes
4
6
5
J.Brady✓
6
3
7
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes✓
6
5
77
S.Rogers
4
7
64
View more matches
