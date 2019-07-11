US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
Result
A.Sabalenka✓
3
6
6
V.Azarenka
6
3
4
28 August 2019Louis Armstrong Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - Victoria Azarenka
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aryna
Sabalenka
Sabalenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking13
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
77
4
4
M.Sakkari✓
64
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
S.Zheng
4
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
P.Martic
1
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova✓
3
6
7
A.Sabalenka
6
3
5
WTA San Jose
Singles
Final
S.Zheng✓
6
77
A.Sabalenka
3
63
View more matches
Victoria
Azarenka
Azarenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age30
WTA ranking41
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic✓
6
7
V.Azarenka
2
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Azarenka✓
6
1
B.Bencic
4
0
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
V.Azarenka
5
5
D.Yastremska✓
7
7
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
V.Azarenka✓
6
6
C.Giorgi
2
2
WTA San Jose
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic✓
6
6
V.Azarenka
4
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
11/07/2019
Wimbledon order of play - Day 11: Federer-Nadal renew rivalry, Djokovic takes on Bautista Agut
Wimbledon