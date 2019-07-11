US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
Result
A.Sabalenka
3
6
6
V.Azarenka
6
3
4
28 August 2019Louis Armstrong Stadium
LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - Victoria Azarenka

US Open women - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna
Sabalenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
13
Previous matches
Victoria Azarenka
Victoria
Azarenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
41
Previous matches
