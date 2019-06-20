US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Sabalenka VS Y.Putintseva

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - Yulia Putintseva

US Open women - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna
Sabalenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
13
Previous matches
Yulia Putintseva
Yulia
Putintseva
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.63
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
39
Previous matches
