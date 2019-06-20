US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Sabalenka VS Y.Putintseva
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - Yulia Putintseva
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aryna
Sabalenka
Sabalenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking13
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka✓
3
6
6
V.Azarenka
6
3
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
77
4
4
M.Sakkari✓
64
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
S.Zheng
4
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
P.Martic
1
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova✓
3
6
7
A.Sabalenka
6
3
5
Yulia
Putintseva
Putintseva
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking39
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva✓
6
6
M.Brengle
3
3
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu✓
77
6
Y.Putintseva
62
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
4
3
S.Stephens✓
2
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
2
77
3
Y.Putintseva✓
6
63
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
2
