US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

A.Sharma VS M.Linette

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 15
LIVE - Astra Sharma - Magda Linette

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Astra Sharma and Magda Linette live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Astra Sharma
Astra
Sharma
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
94
Previous matches
Magda Linette
Magda
Linette
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    1.71
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
53
Previous matches
