US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
A.Sharma VS M.Linette
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 15
LIVE - Astra Sharma - Magda Linette
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Astra Sharma and Magda Linette live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Astra
Sharma
Sharma
Australia
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking94
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich✓
6
4
6
A.Sharma
1
6
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin✓
6
6
A.Sharma
4
2
WTA Nottingham
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic✓
6
7
A.Sharma
1
5
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
A.Sharma✓
6
0
M.Rybáriková
1
0
A
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sharma
3
3
S.Rogers✓
6
6
Magda
Linette
Linette
Poland
- Height (m)1.71
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age27
WTA ranking53
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
Final
C.Giorgi
7
5
4
M.Linette✓
5
7
6
WTA New York
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette✓
77
6
K.Siniaková
63
2
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
77
4
63
M.Linette✓
64
6
77
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
M.Linette✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
1
4
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
M.Linette✓
6
7
K.Kanepi
2
5
