US Open women
Singles | Semifinal

B.Bencic VS B.Andreescu

6 September 2019 Starting from 01:00

Arthur Ashe Stadium
Match
LIVE - Belinda Bencic - Bianca Andreescu

US Open women - 06 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Belinda Bencic and Bianca Andreescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 06 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Belinda Bencic
Belinda
Bencic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
12
Bianca Andreescu
Bianca
Andreescu
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
15
