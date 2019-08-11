US Open women
Singles | Semifinal
B.Bencic VS B.Andreescu
6 September 2019 Starting from 01:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Belinda Bencic - Bianca Andreescu
US Open women - 06 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Belinda Bencic and Bianca Andreescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 06 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking12
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Bencic✓
77
6
D.Vekic
65
3
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
N.Osaka
5
4
B.Bencic✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
A.Kontaveit
A
B.Bencic✓
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
4
6
2
B.Bencic✓
6
1
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Minella
3
2
B.Bencic✓
6
6
View more matches
Bianca
Andreescu
Andreescu
Canada
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age19
WTA ranking15
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Andreescu✓
3
6
6
E.Mertens
6
2
3
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
T.Townsend
1
6
2
B.Andreescu✓
6
4
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
C.Wozniacki
4
4
B.Andreescu✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Flipkens
3
5
B.Andreescu✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Volynets
2
4
B.Andreescu✓
6
6
View more matches
