US Open women
Singles | Quarter-final

B.Bencic VS D.Vekic

4 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Belinda Bencic - Donna Vekic

US Open women - 04 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 04 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Belinda Bencic
Belinda
Bencic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
12
Previous matches
View more matches
Donna Vekic
Donna
Vekic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
23
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 - Donna Vekic tops Julia Goerges to reach quarter-finals

US Open
02/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Naomi Osaka shocked by brilliant Belinda Bencic

US Open
02/09/2019

Tennis news - Donna Vekic tames Victoria Azarenka at Silicon Valley Classic

WTA San Jose
02/08/2019

Kenin downs Bencic to pick up Mallorca title

WTA Santa Ponsa
23/06/2019