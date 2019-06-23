US Open women
Singles | Quarter-final
B.Bencic VS D.Vekic
4 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Belinda Bencic - Donna Vekic
US Open women - 04 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 04 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking12
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
N.Osaka
5
4
B.Bencic✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
A.Kontaveit
A
B.Bencic✓
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
4
6
2
B.Bencic✓
6
1
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Minella
3
2
B.Bencic✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Azarenka✓
6
1
B.Bencic
4
0
A
View more matches
Donna
Vekic
Vekic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
D.Vekic✓
65
7
6
J.Görges
77
5
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Putintseva
4
1
D.Vekic✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kanepi
5
3
D.Vekic✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
R.Hogenkamp
64
3
D.Vekic✓
77
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
V.Williams✓
2
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more