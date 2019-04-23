US Open women
Singles | Quarter-final
B.Andreescu VS E.Mertens
4 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Bianca Andreescu - Elise Mertens
US Open women - 04 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Elise Mertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 04 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bianca
Andreescu
Andreescu
Canada
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age19
WTA ranking15
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
T.Townsend
1
6
2
B.Andreescu✓
6
4
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
C.Wozniacki
4
4
B.Andreescu✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Flipkens
3
5
B.Andreescu✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Volynets
2
4
B.Andreescu✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu✓
3
S.Williams
1
A
View more matches
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
WTA ranking26
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
K.Ahn
1
1
E.Mertens✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Mertens✓
6
6
A.Petkovic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
2
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
2
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more