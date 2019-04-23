US Open women
Singles | Quarter-final

B.Andreescu VS E.Mertens

4 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Bianca Andreescu - Elise Mertens

US Open women - 04 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Elise Mertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 04 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Bianca Andreescu
Bianca
Andreescu
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
15
Elise Mertens
Elise
Mertens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
26
