US Open women
Singles | Final

B.Andreescu VS S.Williams

7 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Bianca Andreescu - Serena Williams

US Open women - 07 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 07 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Bianca Andreescu
Bianca
Andreescu
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
15
Previous matches
View more matches
Serena Williams
Serena
Williams
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    37
WTA ranking
8
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Serena Williams dismantles Elina Svitolina to reach US Open final

US Open women
06/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - Bianca Andreescu KOs Belinda Bencic to set up blockbuster final

US Open women
06/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - Bianca Andreescu battles back to see off Elise Mertens in New York

US Open
05/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - Serena ready for Svitolina challenge: 'She's a fighter'

US Open
05/09/2019