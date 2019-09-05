US Open women
Singles | Final
B.Andreescu VS S.Williams
7 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Bianca Andreescu - Serena Williams
US Open women - 07 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 07 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bianca
Andreescu
Andreescu
Canada
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age19
WTA ranking15
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
63
5
B.Andreescu✓
77
7
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Andreescu✓
3
6
6
E.Mertens
6
2
3
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
T.Townsend
1
6
2
B.Andreescu✓
6
4
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
C.Wozniacki
4
4
B.Andreescu✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Flipkens
3
5
B.Andreescu✓
6
7
Serena
Williams
Williams
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age37
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
E.Svitolina
3
1
S.Williams✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Williams✓
6
6
Q.Wang
1
0
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
K.Muchová
3
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Williams✓
5
6
6
C.McNally
7
3
1
