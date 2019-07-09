US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
C.Wozniacki VS B.Andreescu
31 August 2019 Starting from 18:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Caroline Wozniacki - Bianca Andreescu
US Open women - 31 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Wozniacki and Bianca Andreescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Caroline
Wozniacki
Denmark
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age29
WTA ranking19
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki✓
4
6
6
D.Collins
6
3
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki✓
1
7
6
Y.Wang
6
5
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska✓
6
6
C.Wozniacki
4
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki
6
3
4
I.Swiatek✓
1
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
2
View more matches
Bianca
Andreescu
Canada
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age19
WTA ranking15
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Flipkens
3
5
B.Andreescu✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Volynets
2
4
B.Andreescu✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu✓
3
S.Williams
1
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
Semifinal
S.Kenin
4
65
B.Andreescu✓
6
77
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
0
6
4
B.Andreescu✓
6
2
6
View more matches
