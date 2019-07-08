US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
C.Wozniacki VS D.Collins
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Caroline Wozniacki - Danielle Collins
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Wozniacki and Danielle Collins live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Caroline
Wozniacki
Wozniacki
Denmark
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age29
WTA ranking19
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki✓
1
7
6
Y.Wang
6
5
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska✓
6
6
C.Wozniacki
4
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki
6
3
4
I.Swiatek✓
1
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
C.Wozniacki
4
2
S.Zhang✓
6
6
Danielle
Collins
Collins
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking35
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins✓
6
4
6
P.Hercog
3
6
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins
6
63
2
K.Siniaková✓
4
77
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng✓
6
6
D.Collins
2
0
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
4
7
2
D.Collins✓
6
5
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic✓
6
3
6
D.Collins
4
6
4
