US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
C.Wozniacki VS Y.Wang
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Grandstand
Match
LIVE - Caroline Wozniacki - Yafan Wang
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Wozniacki and Yafan Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Caroline
Wozniacki
Wozniacki
Denmark
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age29
WTA ranking19
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska✓
6
6
C.Wozniacki
4
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki
6
3
4
I.Swiatek✓
1
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
C.Wozniacki
4
2
S.Zhang✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki✓
77
6
V.Kudermetova
65
3
Yafan
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking50
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková✓
6
6
Y.Wang
3
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
Y.Wang
1
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang✓
3
7
6
M.Puig
6
5
3
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
3
2
L.Tsurenko✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stephens✓
6
6
Y.Wang
0
2
