US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

C.Gauff VS T.Babos

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Cori Gauff - Tímea Babos

US Open women - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Cori Gauff and Tímea Babos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Cori Gauff
Cori
Gauff
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    15
WTA ranking
140
Previous matches
View more matches
Tímea Babos
Tímea
Babos
HungaryHungary
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
112
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019 - Coco Gauff’s dream run ended by Simona Halep

Wimbledon women
08/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Coco Gauff roars back to win thriller and continue fairytale

Wimbledon women
06/07/2019

Tennis news - Teen sensation Gauff's dream Wimbledon run continues

Wimbledon women
03/07/2019

Tennis news - Sloane Stephens battles to second-round victory over Timea Babos

Australian Open
16/01/2019