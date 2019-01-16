US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
C.Gauff VS T.Babos
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Cori Gauff - Tímea Babos
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cori Gauff and Tímea Babos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cori
Gauff
Gauff
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age15
WTA ranking140
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Potapova
6
2
4
C.Gauff✓
3
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas✓
6
6
C.Gauff
4
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
S.Halep✓
6
6
C.Gauff
3
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Hercog
6
67
5
C.Gauff✓
3
79
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Gauff✓
6
6
M.Rybáriková
3
3
View more matches
Tímea
Babos
Babos
Hungary
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age26
WTA ranking112
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos✓
6
0
C.Suárez
2
0
A
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
2
6
63
M.Hibi✓
6
3
77
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
6
2
1
P.Hon✓
3
6
6
WTA Istanbul
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova✓
6
77
T.Babos
0
64
WTA Istanbul
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos✓
6
6
I.Jorovic
4
4
View more matches
