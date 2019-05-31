US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
D.Collins VS P.Hercog
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 11
Match
LIVE - Danielle Collins - Polona Hercog
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Danielle Collins and Polona Hercog live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Danielle
Collins
Collins
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking35
Previous matches
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins
6
63
2
K.Siniaková✓
4
77
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng✓
6
6
D.Collins
2
0
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
4
7
2
D.Collins✓
6
5
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic✓
6
3
6
D.Collins
4
6
4
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
D.Collins✓
4
6
6
A.Sevastova
6
4
3
Polona
Hercog
Hercog
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age28
WTA ranking57
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
2
A.Sasnovich✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
6
65
J.Görges✓
6
1
77
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Hercog
6
67
5
C.Gauff✓
3
79
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Keys
2
4
P.Hercog✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog✓
4
77
7
V.Kužmová
6
65
5
