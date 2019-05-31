US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

D.Collins VS P.Hercog

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 11
User comments

LIVE - Danielle Collins - Polona Hercog

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Danielle Collins and Polona Hercog live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Danielle Collins
Danielle
Collins
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
35
Previous matches
Polona Hercog
Polona
Hercog
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
57
Previous matches
