US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
D.Allertová VS P.Kvitová
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 17
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Denisa Allertová - Petra Kvitová
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denisa Allertová and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denisa
Allertová
Allertová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age26
WTA ranking280
Previous matches
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
2
A.Kontaveit✓
6
6
WTA Nottingham
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka✓
6
6
D.Allertová
3
2
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová✓
6
6
K.Ahn
3
1
French Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich✓
6
6
D.Allertová
4
3
WTA Prague
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stosur✓
6
6
D.Allertová
4
4
View more matches
Petra
Kvitová
Kvitová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
WTA ranking6
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari✓
6
2
6
P.Kvitová
4
6
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
J.Konta✓
4
6
6
P.Kvitová
6
2
4
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
M.Linette
3
2
P.Kvitová✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
5
2
P.Kvitová✓
7
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
4
2
P.Kvitová✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more