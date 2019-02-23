US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

D.Allertová VS P.Kvitová

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 17
Match
LIVE - Denisa Allertová - Petra Kvitová

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Denisa Allertová and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Denisa Allertová
Denisa
Allertová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
280
Previous matches
Petra Kvitová
Petra
Kvitová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
6
Previous matches
