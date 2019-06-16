US Open women
Singles | 4th Round

D.Vekic VS J.Görges

2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Donna Vekic - Julia Görges

US Open women - 02 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Donna Vekic and Julia Görges live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Donna Vekic
Donna
Vekic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
23
Julia Görges
Julia
Görges
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
30
