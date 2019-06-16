US Open women
Singles | 4th Round
D.Vekic VS J.Görges
2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Donna Vekic - Julia Görges
US Open women - 02 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Donna Vekic and Julia Görges live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Donna
Vekic
Vekic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Putintseva
4
1
D.Vekic✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kanepi
5
3
D.Vekic✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
R.Hogenkamp
64
3
D.Vekic✓
77
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
V.Williams✓
2
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic✓
6
7
V.Azarenka
2
5
Julia
Görges
Görges
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age30
WTA ranking30
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
J.Görges✓
6
6
K.Bertens
2
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Görges✓
7
6
F.Di Lorenzo
5
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
J.Görges✓
1
6
77
N.Vikhlyantseva
6
1
61
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin✓
6
78
J.Görges
4
66
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
B.Bencic✓
5
6
6
J.Görges
7
3
4
