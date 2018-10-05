US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
E.Alexandrova VS S.Zhang
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 5
LIVE - Ekaterina Alexandrova - Shuai Zhang
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Shuai Zhang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
Alexandrova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking43
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
S.Stosur
1
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
6
5
4
S.Halep✓
3
7
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
C.Suárez
4
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
S.Williams✓
7
6
E.Alexandrova
5
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
S.Zhang
4
3
Shuai
Zhang
Zhang
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age30
WTA ranking34
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Golubic
2
1
S.Zhang✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
3
4
A.Petkovic✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
S.Zhang
4
3
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang✓
77
6
A.Sevastova
65
2
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
4
7
2
D.Collins✓
6
5
6
