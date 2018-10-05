US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

E.Alexandrova VS S.Zhang

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 5
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Ekaterina Alexandrova - Shuai Zhang

US Open women - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Shuai Zhang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
43
Previous matches
View more matches
Shuai Zhang
Shuai
Zhang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
34
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka to meet for first time since US Open final

WTA Toronto
09/08/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep through to Wimbledon semi-finals after fine win over Zhang Shuai

Wimbledon women
09/07/2019

Australian Open - Elina Svitolina outlasts Zhang Shuai in marathon battle

Australian Open
19/01/2019

Tennis news - Emotional Naomi Osaka battles past Zhang Shuai into Beijing semis

WTA Beijing
05/10/2018