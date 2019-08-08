US Open women
Singles | 4th Round

E.Svitolina VS M.Keys

1 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Elina Svitolina - Madison Keys

US Open women - 01 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Madison Keys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elina Svitolina
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
5
Previous matches
Madison Keys
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
9
Previous matches
