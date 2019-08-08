US Open women
Singles | 4th Round
E.Svitolina VS M.Keys
1 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Madison Keys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking5
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
V.Williams
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
7
W.Osuigwe
1
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina
3
63
S.Kenin✓
6
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
Madison
Keys
Keys
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking9
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kenin
3
5
M.Keys✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Zhu
4
1
M.Keys✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi
5
0
M.Keys✓
7
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Final
S.Kuznetsova
5
65
M.Keys✓
7
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
M.Keys✓
7
6
S.Kenin
5
4
