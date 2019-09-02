US Open women
Singles | Semifinal
E.Svitolina VS S.Williams
6 September 2019 Starting from 01:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Elina Svitolina - Serena Williams
US Open women - 06 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Serena Williams live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 06 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking5
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
J.Konta
4
4
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
E.Svitolina✓
7
6
M.Keys
5
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
V.Williams
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
7
W.Osuigwe
1
5
View more matches
Serena
Williams
Williams
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age37
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Williams✓
6
6
Q.Wang
1
0
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
K.Muchová
3
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Williams✓
5
6
6
C.McNally
7
3
1
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
M.Sharapova
1
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
04/09/2019
US Open 2019 news - Serena Williams demolishes Wang Qiang to reach semis with 100th US Open win
US Open