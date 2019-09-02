US Open women
Singles | Semifinal

E.Svitolina VS S.Williams

6 September 2019 Starting from 01:00

Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Elina Svitolina - Serena Williams

US Open women - 06 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Serena Williams live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 06 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elina Svitolina
Elina
Svitolina
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
5
Previous matches
Serena Williams
Serena
Williams
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    37
WTA ranking
8
Previous matches
