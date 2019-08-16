US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
E.Svitolina VS V.Williams
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Elina Svitolina - Venus Williams
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Venus Williams live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking5
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
7
W.Osuigwe
1
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina
3
63
S.Kenin✓
6
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Kenin✓
77
6
E.Svitolina
62
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic
2
4
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
View more matches
Venus
Williams
Williams
United States
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age39
WTA ranking52
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
1
0
V.Williams✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Williams
2
3
M.Keys✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
V.Williams✓
2
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
3
6
64
V.Williams✓
6
3
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams✓
7
6
L.Davis
5
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more