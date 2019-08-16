US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

E.Svitolina VS V.Williams

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Louis Armstrong Stadium
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Elina Svitolina - Venus Williams

US Open women - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Venus Williams live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elina Svitolina
Elina
Svitolina
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
5
Previous matches
View more matches
Venus Williams
Venus
Williams
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    39
WTA ranking
52
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Venus Williams sprints through first round of U.S. Open

US Open
27/08/2019

Tennis news - Four outside contenders for the 2019 US Open

US Open
22/08/2019

Tennis news - Teen sensation Cori "Coco" Gauff eyes next act at U.S. Open

US Open
22/08/2019

Tennis news - Venus Williams requests coffee in the middle of Donna Vekic match

ATP Cincinnati
16/08/2019