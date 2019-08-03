US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
E.Svitolina VS ...
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Elina Svitolina - ...
US Open women - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking5
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
V.Williams
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
7
W.Osuigwe
1
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina
3
63
S.Kenin✓
6
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Kenin✓
77
6
E.Svitolina
62
4
