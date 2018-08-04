US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

E.Mertens VS J.Teichmann

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 9
LIVE - Elise Mertens - Jil Teichmann

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Jil Teichmann live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elise Mertens
Elise
Mertens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
26
Previous matches
Jil Teichmann
Jil
Teichmann
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
60
Previous matches
