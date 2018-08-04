US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
E.Mertens VS J.Teichmann
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 9
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Elise Mertens - Jil Teichmann
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Jil Teichmann live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
WTA ranking26
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens✓
7
6
C.McNally
5
0
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
E.Mertens
3
3
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens✓
3
6
6
A.Sasnovich
6
3
1
WTA San Jose
Singles
2nd Round
K.Ahn✓
6
6
E.Mertens
3
3
View more matches
Jil
Teichmann
Teichmann
Switzerland
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking60
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
3
4
WTA Palermo
Singles
Final
K.Bertens
63
2
J.Teichmann✓
77
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
Semifinal
L.Samsonova
3
1
J.Teichmann✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Teichmann✓
6
1
A.Friedsam
0
0
A
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
J.Teichmann✓
6
77
G.Cé
1
64
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more