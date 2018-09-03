US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
E.Mertens VS K.Plíšková
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Elise Mertens - Kristýna Plíšková
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Kristýna Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
WTA ranking26
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
2
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens✓
7
6
C.McNally
5
0
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
E.Mertens
3
3
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens✓
3
6
6
A.Sasnovich
6
3
1
View more matches
Kristýna
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age27
WTA ranking86
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
D.Parry
4
3
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
K.Plíšková
3
78
66
C.Garcia✓
6
66
78
WTA Bucharest
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Tig✓
6
3
6
K.Plíšková
3
6
3
WTA Bucharest
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
0
2
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
A.Cadantu
5
1
K.Plíšková✓
7
6
View more matches
