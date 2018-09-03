US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

E.Mertens VS K.Plíšková

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Elise Mertens - Kristýna Plíšková

US Open women - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Kristýna Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elise Mertens
Elise
Mertens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
26
Kristýna Plíšková
Kristýna
Plíšková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
86
