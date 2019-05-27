US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

F.Di Lorenzo VS V.Kudermetova

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 15
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Francesca Di Lorenzo - Veronika Kudermetova

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Francesca Di Lorenzo and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Francesca Di Lorenzo
Francesca
Di Lorenzo
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
125
Previous matches
View more matches
Veronika Kudermetova
Veronika
Kudermetova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
51
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wozniacki gains revenge over Kudermetova

Wimbledon women
03/07/2019
play
Video

French Open 2019 - Highlights: Wozniacki crashes out from commanding position

Roland-Garros
27/05/2019

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki falls despite first-set bagel

Roland-Garros
27/05/2019

US Open 2019 news - India's Nagal exits US Open with head held high

US Open
27/08/2019