US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
F.Di Lorenzo VS V.Kudermetova
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 15
LIVE - Francesca Di Lorenzo - Veronika Kudermetova
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Francesca Di Lorenzo and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Francesca
Di Lorenzo
Di Lorenzo
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking125
Previous matches
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
F.Di Lorenzo
2
1
K.Bertens✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
4
5
F.Di Lorenzo✓
6
7
WTA Bogota
Singles
1st Round
J.Paolini✓
6
3
6
F.Di Lorenzo
2
6
4
WTA Charleston
Singles
1st Round
F.Di Lorenzo
3
5
A.Bolsova✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens✓
6
6
F.Di Lorenzo
2
1
Veronika
Kudermetova
Kudermetova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking51
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
0
2
B.Pera✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
6
5
2
R.Peterson✓
2
7
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
B.Pera
2
3
V.Kudermetova✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
2nd Round
M.Di Giuseppe✓
2
5
V.Kudermetova
6
4
A
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
A.Rus
2
4
V.Kudermetova✓
6
6
