US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
I.Swiatek VS A.Sevastova
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 13
LIVE - Iga Swiatek - Anastasija Sevastova
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Iga Swiatek and Anastasija Sevastova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Iga
Swiatek
Swiatek
Poland
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
WTA ranking49
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
I.Jorovic
0
1
I.Swiatek✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
I.Swiatek
4
62
A.Kontaveit✓
6
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
61
1
I.Swiatek✓
77
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
I.Swiatek
64
4
N.Osaka✓
77
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki
6
3
4
I.Swiatek✓
1
6
6
View more matches
Anastasija
Sevastova
Sevastova
Latvia
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age29
WTA ranking11
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Bouchard
3
3
A.Sevastova✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova
63
77
4
S.Kuznetsova✓
77
64
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang✓
77
6
A.Sevastova
65
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Final
A.Sevastova✓
3
7
6
K.Kawa
6
5
4
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Semifinal
A.Sevastova✓
6
6
A.Potapova
4
2
View more matches
