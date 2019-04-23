US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

I.Swiatek VS A.Sevastova

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 13
LIVE - Iga Swiatek - Anastasija Sevastova

US Open women - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Iga Swiatek and Anastasija Sevastova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Iga Swiatek
Iga
Swiatek
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    18
WTA ranking
49
Previous matches
Anastasija Sevastova
Anastasija
Sevastova
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
11
Previous matches
