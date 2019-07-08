US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

J.Ostapenko VS A.Riske

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
User comments

LIVE - Jelena Ostapenko - Alison Riske

US Open women - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jelena Ostapenko and Alison Riske live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena
Ostapenko
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
77
Previous matches
Alison Riske
Alison
Riske
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
36
Previous matches
