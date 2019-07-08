US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Ostapenko VS A.Riske
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Jelena Ostapenko - Alison Riske
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jelena Ostapenko and Alison Riske live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jelena
Ostapenko
Ostapenko
Latvia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
WTA ranking77
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Krunic
3
67
J.Ostapenko✓
6
79
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
2
77
3
Y.Putintseva✓
6
63
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
M.Bouzková✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
2
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko✓
6
2
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
6
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
3
3
J.Ostapenko✓
6
6
Alison
Riske
Riske
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age29
WTA ranking36
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske✓
2
6
6
G.Muguruza
6
1
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Sharapova✓
6
77
A.Riske
3
64
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
64
6
A.Riske
4
77
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari
6
2
67
A.Riske✓
4
6
79
Wimbledon women
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Riske
4
6
3
S.Williams✓
6
4
6
