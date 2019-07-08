US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Konta VS M.Gasparyan
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Grandstand
LIVE - Johanna Konta - Margarita Gasparyan
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Johanna Konta and Margarita Gasparyan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Johanna
Konta
Konta
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age28
WTA ranking16
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
J.Konta✓
6
4
6
D.Kasatkina
1
6
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson✓
6
3
7
J.Konta
3
6
5
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska✓
6
6
J.Konta
3
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Strýcová✓
77
6
J.Konta
65
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
J.Konta✓
4
6
6
P.Kvitová
6
2
4
Margarita
Gasparyan
Gasparyan
Russia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age24
WTA ranking61
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan✓
77
6
P.Hon
64
4
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
C.Giorgi✓
6
6
M.Gasparyan
3
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
I.Bara✓
6
4
4
M.Gasparyan
4
6
0
A
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina✓
5
6
M.Gasparyan
7
5
A
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan✓
6
6
A.Friedsam
4
4
